Country Rewind: Toby Keith Opens a New Can of 'Copenhagen' With Chris LeDoux

Chris LeDoux was riding high by the mid-'90's. He'd gone from 20 years of self-released albums to a spot on the Capitol Records roster, thanks in large part to label mate Garth Brooks' ringing endorsements. Heck, it's not too much of a stretch to liken Brooks' LeDoux namedrop in "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" to when Kurt Cobain put over his favorite obscure bands in interviews and liner notes. The latter resulted in such surprises as the Raincoats being on the Geffen roster at the same time as Nirvana.

But you're probably here to read about Toby Keith and not the Raincoats. Keith went from "Should've Been a Cowboy," a hit from 1993 known by grandparents, parents and children whenever it plays in the car, to collaborating with someone who lived and sung rodeo songs on a 1995 remake of LeDoux's "Copenhagen."

"If you don't use this stuff, don't start; but if you're hopelessly addicted, I guess you've got to find something good to say about a bad habit," begins a swinging tune featuring a sense of humor comparable to that of Jerry Jeff Walker, Jerry Reed or even Hank Williams Jr., with the latter comparison based mostly on 1984's "Attitude Adjustment." Another example of LeDoux's jokier material is the similarly-titled yet very different "Copenhagen Angel."

Keith's another artist with a knack for being hilarious during a song without detracting from his God-given vocal talent, so in retrospect, he was the right person to join LeDoux for this wacky song about chewing tobaccy.

LeDoux and Keith's duet appeared on the 1995 compilation Rodeo Rock and Roll Collection. The original version dates back to LeDoux's debut album from the early '70's, Songs of Rodeo Life.

Fittingly, LeDoux's biggest hit came not with Keith but with a more visible fan. LeDoux and Brooks' 1992 duet "Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy" reached no. 7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

"Copenhagen" Lyrics

Copenhagen it makes me feel so good

Copenhagen the way I know it should

I put a little chew in my mouth

Go spittin' and a-slobberin'

All around the house, that

Copenhagen, it makes me feel so good

I took a chew just the other night-

It made me feel so fine

I grabbed my honey baby

And I pinched her ol' behind

She said, "you better spit out that

Chewin' tobaccer if you wanna kiss

Me on the big ol' smacker

That Copenhagen, it makes me feel so good

Copenhagen it makes me feel so good

Copenhagen the way I know it should

I put a little chew in my mouth

Go spittin' and a-slobberin'

All around the house, that

Copenhagen, it makes me feel so good

I was sittin' in a bar room

And I took a little dip--

Drinkin' beer and talkin'

But I had no place to spit

So I spit a stream out on the floor

And that bouncer flung me out the door

That Copenhagen, it makes me feel so good

Copenhagen it makes me feel so good

Copenhagen the way I know it should

I put a little chew in my mouth

Go spittin' and a-slobberin'

All around the house, that

Copenhagen, it makes me feel so good

It's a cure all too-

It cures fits, warts, freckles, coughs

Colds, runny nose

Guaranteed not to rip, run or snag

Makes conception a wonder and

Child birth a pleasure...

That's Copenhagen, makes me feel so good!

