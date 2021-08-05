Chris Lane Serenades Young Fan On Stage During 'For Her' Performance

You never know how special your very first country music concert will be. Who knows, maybe Chris Lane will call you up on the stage and serenade you! That was certainly the case for a young girl named Macy during Lane's concert at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park, Iowa on July 30. Just as he was about to perform his song "For Her," he pointed to Macy and invited her up on the stage.

"Over here in the front, get up here on this stage," Lane said to the girl. "Y'all make some noise for Macy in the house tonight!"

The country star's tour manager Brandon brought Macy up on stage before Lane dedicated his performance to her.

"Alright Macy, come here, I want you to take a seat right here," Lane directed her to take a seat on a stool. "This is going to be so easy for you, alright? You don't have to do anything, all you got to do is sit there and smile and I'll take care of the rest. I have a song that I want to dedicate to you right now and it's called 'For Her.'"

Read More: Chris Young Releases New Single "Break Like You Do"

Throughout the song, Lane sweetly puts his hat on Macy, even twirls her around after getting her to wave out at the audience. We can only assume this was Macy's first time on a stage with a famous country singer and she handled it like a champ, smiling the entire time. You can watch the entire performance, recorded in an Instagram story, below.

"For Her" was originally included on Lane's debut EP, Fix, and later appeared as an official single on his second album, Girl Problems. It was a top 10 hit on the country airplay Billboard chart and even had a music video that features a real-life proposal.

Lane recently welcomed his first child in Nashville with his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane, a baby boy named Dutton Walker Lane. Lane and Lauren, a former contestant on The Bachelor, have been sharing some sweet photos of newborn son Dutton Walker on social media and we can't get enough of their sweet little family!

The singer is set to hit the road with new music on his Fill Them Boots tour this October. Tour dates will run through March 2022 all over the country from North Carolina to New York and Los Angeles. A few country artists will be joining him on the road, including Tyler Rich.

Related Videos