Comedians Kicked Out Of Shopping Center Over Halloween Costumes

People are kind of on edge these days. They worry about violence and disruptions in everyday places and their concern is not entirely misplaced. But as two unwitting comedians recently discovered, something meant to be harmless fun can be interpreted very differently, and with serious consequences. Two men, Paul Fox and Chris Cole, were asked to leave Bluewater shopping center on Saturday, November 2. This was evidently due to their Halloween costumes, which were deemed "not really suitable" for the family-oriented venue in Greenhithe, Kent, England, per the New York Post.

The men specialize in comedy but this situation was definitely not making them laugh. They were clad as a vampire and a devil and the spooky get-ups unexpectedly got them in hot water.

A Security Officer Spoke To Paul Fox And Chris Cole About Their Halloween Attire

They Were Asked To Leave The Shopping Center Reportedly Because Of What They Were Wearing

A security officer allegedly told the pair that he had been told by his higher-ups to ask them to depart. Per the outlet, "The shopping center says the men were 'escorted' off the premises as their behavior was 'not in line with its code of conduct for guests.'"

Police Were Summoned As Well

Paul Fox And Chris Cole Were Allegedly Making Others Uneasy

They claim that they were just indulging in some innocent fun. Cole defended their garb, saying, "We're entertainer actors, we're not out to scare people - it's an interaction thing."

He added, "Although we look really scary, children really love us because children now are not frightened by Halloween. Halloween is a big thing, they all go out and dress up so seeing two others looking terrible is pretty normal."

Shortly After They Arrived At The Shopping Center, Security Guards Reportedly Began Following Fox And Cole

Their Outfits Attracted The Guards' Attention

Cole said, "We didn't get very far and then they stopped us and said 'you've got to leave.' If it was dark, low light and we were jumping out from behind columns I would understand but we had only been in there minutes."

He claimed that he and Fox were not approaching members of the public or deliberately frightening kids.

Someone reportedly speaking on behalf of the shopping center commented. They said that "[Fox and Cole's] behavior was not in line with our code of conduct for guests visiting the center."