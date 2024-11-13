Chloe Fineman Blasts Elon Musk For Making 'SNL' Cast Members Cry When He Hosted

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the billionaire megalomaniac who's never done a thing to help another living soul isn't that nice of a person. In a TikTok released by SNL's Chloe Fineman, she reveals how Elon Musk made her cry before hosting the show.

Videos by Wide Open Country

After he had another hissy fit about SNL taking a dig at his involvement in the US elections, Fineman felt it was time to open up. She had been working with him while writing the SNL show he was due to host. However, Elon Musk had a rude attitude towards Fineman and her writing, pushing her to cry.

In her post on TikTok, she opens up about the way he behaved before their show. She had been writing a sketch for him, portraying him as a producer constantly interrupting a talk show. But, Elon was less than impressed with the sketch. Fineman says that when he received it, he "started pawing through my script-like flipping each page, [and] being, like, "I didn't laugh once, not one time." I'm not sure what makes the remarkably odd, techno-capitalist an expert on humor, but he thinks he is.

Fineman is, of course, a professional and more than accustomed to criticism, but Musk was still able to make her cry. She looked back on the situation, stating "You (Musk) made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited. I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like 'It's not funny." He had brought his business attitude and lack of human understanding into the writer's room. It clearly didn't belong there.

Fineman and SNL Got Their Revenge With Musk Sketch

Despite the writing of Fineman and SNL, watching Musk made me want to cry too. Watching the billionaire attempt humor only further convinced me he is a lizard in a skin suit.

Musk recently had his all-too-fragile ego dented by an SNL sketch that was released after the election. The short segment pointed out what we were all thinking. Elon is far too involved with Trump and US politics.

In a very on-the-nose line, Carvey imitates Elon. He jumps around, proclaiming "Check it out - dark MAGA - but seriously, I run the country now." Anyone who has been following the election and Elon's involvement is aware of just how close to the truth that is. The way Musk has wormed his way into Trump's life and campaign is nothing if not worrying.

The dig at Musk by SNL is relevant, and it may also be a nice way for Fineman to feel better about being made to cry. I expect it will be the last time he appears on the show unless he buys it...