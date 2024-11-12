Chilling Video Show Gunmen Attacking A Popular Tourist Spot

In what appears to be a random act of violence, a group of gunmen opens fire on a tourist bar in Mexico, with fatal consequences.

A number of regions of Mexico are quite heavily cartel-run, making them dangerous spots for tourists. However, Santiago de Querétaro, about 120 miles northwest of CDMX, isn't one of them. It is a popular spot for holidays and is known for its colonial architecture, rather than violence.

Despite this, in what is being called an "Unprecedented attack" by Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri, gunmen walked into the popular tourist bar and emptied their clips into the patrons. At least 10 were left dead, with 7 more injured after the attack.

Unprovoked and Unprecedented Attack By The Gunmen

So far, there has been no clear cause for the violent and fatal attack by the gunmen in this tourist spot. Police are investigating the case, and have detained one man, but the motive is still unclear.

In the footage, a pickup truck can be seen to pull up to the outside of the bar, specifically. From the truck pile out the gunmen, armed with long weapons. They then push their way into the busy establishment and open fire on the patrons.

Footage from inside the bar shows the drinkers throwing themselves to the floor as the long, automatic weapons open fire. The gunmen aim at the patrons, hitting and killing many of them in the process.

Within only a minute or two, the gunmen emptied their clips and returned quickly to the car, leaving the tourist spot in ruins. The bar is covered with the wounded and dying, with no clear reason for the attack.

The police search for these men has been huge, but so far there are few results. The vehicle used was tracked and located, but it was burnt out a few miles away. Now, the search continues for the gunmen who were mercilessly killed in this popular tourist spot. Governor Kuri is not taking the situation lying down. "We will continue to close our borders and maintain security in our state, the entire security system of Querétaro is mobilized to find these criminals."

The search is ongoing, with borders closed and a large-scale investigation underway.