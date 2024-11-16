Chilling Photo Shows How Close 'The Voice' Winner Sundance Head Came To Dying After Accidental Shooting

On Friday, November 15, "The Voice" season 11 winner, Sundance Head, accidentally shot himself in the stomach during a hunting weekend at his Texas ranch. While he has already been discharged from the hospital, a recent update made by his wife, Misty, shows how close he came to dying, sharing a photo of the shirt he was wearing during the accident.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"I'm posting a pic of his shirt just so y'all can see how lucky he was," wrote Misty Head in the most recent Facebook update, posted on Sundance Head's official Facebook page. According to Misty, if the bullet had entered Sundance's body a bit higher or lower, the outcome would have been much worse, even fatal. "I can't express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls, and prayers. God is AWESOME," she continued.

Photo via Facebook

Misty went on to say that Sundance will probably be able to write not only a song following this incident, "but an entire album." "Again thank you all," she concluded her post. "Pic not to graphic but if you have a weak stomach don't click and blow up the pic to see bullet hole."

An Accident

The circumstances surrounding Sundance's accident were confusing at first. However, his rep quickly stated that the shot was not self-inflicted, although it wasn't clear if someone else had taken the shot. Misty, however, was able to clear things up after posting several updates on Facebook.

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off," she wrote. "Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

Thankfully, the bullet didn't impact any of his internal organs and instead lodged into his abdominal wall. Doctors even said that they didn't need to perform surgery and that the bullet could stay inside. They ended up discharging Sundance Head just seven hours after emergency responders transported him airlifted him to the hospital.

"He's so lucky and grateful to be alive," Misty wrote. "Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors."