Chilling Moment Texas Daycare Worker Caught On Camera Manhandling 3-Year-Old

A Montrose mother caught her 3-year-old daughter being manhandled by daycare staff on a livestream on Tuesday.

When Jasmine Adams tuned in, she saw a daycare worker pick up her daughter, Legacy, and shoved her onto the floor to force her to sit. "This is a grown woman who is literally manhandling a 3-year-old," Adams told ABC 13.

"I literally see the teacher lifting her off the ground and then just like slamming her onto the floor on her butt," said Adams, describing the footage. However, this wasn't the only example of Legacy being physically forced by the staff.

In a separate example shortly after the first, the same teacher can be seen grabbing Legacy by the arm and leading her to a chair. Her arm is held up high and her footing struggles to keep balance and keep up with the teacher as she's pushed into a chair.

"You can see my daughter's footing. She doesn't have her footing. And she's like dragging her," Adams recounts.

Adams claims that other distressing acts occurred before she could begin recording on her phone.

Adams filed a police report on Thursday and has asked the school, Kipling Street Academy, for the full recording.

The academy did not send Adams the full recording; instead, they sent over a voice message. Apparently, they'd addressed the matter with the member of staff seen handling Legacy. They claim that Legacy was standing on tables and had kicked her teachers.

I may not be a trained professional, but roughly handling a kid after acting 'out of line' is never an appropriate or helpful response.

"Some people may feel like it's okay to be physical with a 3-year-old. I, on the other hand, do not agree," firmly said Adams. She took her daughter to the hospital to check for injuries, and thankfully there were none. However, an upset stomach was reported.

She has pulled her daughter from the school, although she does not wish for the woman to lose her job. "Nobody's perfect," she compromises, "people make mistakes."

Adams does want the teacher held properly accountable instead of her daughter being blamed for the manhandling.