Chilling Moment Knifeman Pretended To Ask For Help Before Stabbing Police Officer In Neck

Being a police officer is not for the faint of heart. They are asked to run towards danger and confront all sorts of situations. Certain situations can get sticky, like this most recent incident in California. A knifeman pretends he needs help before launching himself at and stabbing the police officer in the neck.

The NY Post shared the shocking body cam footage from a cop who was assaulted by a New York knifeman. In the video, the cop can be seen speaking with the man outside of the California precinct. The gentleman, named Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh, traveled to California from New York just a few days before the attack.

Further footage shows Halaibeh attacking a Target employee and stealing an eight-inch chef's knife from the store. His crimes didn't stop there. From there he headed over to a nearby Santa Monic Police headquarters and asked to speak with an officer.

Eventually an officer came down to speak with the knifeman. Halaibeh looked frantic as he slightly swayed side to side, keeping one hand in his jacket. The officer noticed his hand and asked "What's in your jacket?" Then the officer admitted, "I'm kind of nervous with your hand in your jacket like that."

To which Halaibeh replied, "You're nervous" before lunging at the officer. The knifeman originally pretends he needs help by going to the office, however his act ended as soon as he lunged at the officer. Although the officer was somewhat prepared for the attack, it did not prevent the knifeman from stabbing the police officer in the neck multiple times.

What Happened Next?

"I'm hurt — I'm stabbed," the officer managed to relay to his colleges as he flees from the crazed knifeman. Although the officer did flee from the man, he ultimately did end up fatally shooting him in an act of self preservation.

While police are investigating the suspect's background, so far no criminal history has been found on the knifeman who is responsible for stabbing a police officer in the neck. The Post shares that "the officer sustained multiple severe stab wounds to his neck and shoulder region, requiring immediate trauma care." However, he is expected to make a full recovery.