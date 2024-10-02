Chilling Hurricane Helene Video Shows Couple Narrowly Avoid Mudslide In North Carlina

Alan and Kelly Keffer barely avoided death while driving home through the Blue Ridge Mountains amid the effects of Hurricane Helene. While the couple was driving across Interstate 40, a huge mudslide almost impacted their vehicle.

While returning from the National Quartet Convention, the Keffer couple were able to capture the moment thanks to the dashcam view of the back of their vehicle. The footage shows how, out of the blue, the mudslide blasts into the highway.

"We like to watch mudslides and other disasters on YouTube now and then, and so as soon as I saw it, I knew exactly what was happening, so I just floored the accelerator and tried to get out of there," said Alan Keffer. "But we didn't quite make it."

Alan Keffer's reflexes were able to make the difference between vehicle damage and an outcome far worse. "I glanced to my left and saw the mountain sliding downhill on the other side of the interstate and hit the accelerator," said Alan in a Facebook post. "First video is the rear view before rear window was smashed and camera askew."

The video of the rearview camera also shows other vehicles parked on the side of the highway. Some of them were in the direct trajectory of the mudslide.

The Mudslide Damages

Alan Keffer also uploaded a video of the front-view camera which is far less dramatic than the rearview one. "Front view shows nothing but a few rocks hitting the hood...sound effects are the same. Second video is six minutes later," said Alan.

Kelly Keffer later uploaded a video showing the damages that their vehicle sustained during the mudslide. Their car is covered in mud and has scratches all over the place. The rearview window was completely shattered by the rocks and apparently, an object pierced the roof of the vehicle.

"Decided to look at the damage to Alan's car again yesterday. Whatever hit the roof pierced the metal right above Alan's head!!!" said Kelly. "There is no doubt in my mind God was protecting us that day."

Both Alan and Kelly Keffer were unharmed. Alan ended up learning a valuable lesson: "Next time Kelly suggests we stay another day...we stay. Was an exciting few seconds."