Chilling Final Social Media Post Shines Light On Why Mom Jumped Off Niagara Falls With Two Kids

A mom who took the life of herself and two young children by jumping from a lookout at Niagara Falls may have left some clues to her anguish on social media. In a chilling message, the missing mother of two left a cry for help.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Chianti Means took herself and her two children to a secluded outlook at Niaragra Falls on October 28th. Here, she climbed the guard rail with her two children, aged nine, and nine months. The mom then proceeded to jump 200 feet down into the rushing waters of Niagara Falls below. Since then, the police have been searching for her and the bodies of her two children. However, none have yet been found.

With an astounding 3,160 tons of water falling over the falls every second, the search is not an easy one. This is not an uncommon place for people to take their life, and Means will have known this. The teams will try their hardest to recover the bodies.

The fatality is being ruled as intentional suicide. However, no note was left by the mom at Niagara Falls, and there was little clue about her intentions. But, looking at her social media posts gives some insight into the struggle she was going through in her private life.

Niagara Falls Mom Struggling With Loneliness

Looking at social media posts from Means, it is clear she was suffering from loneliness before taking her own life. The mom, from the Niagara Falls area in Buffalo, posted on her social media page "You have to hold on to the ones you love, Never know when you might lose them." This is a chilling precursor to her taking the life of herself and her two children.

In another post, she mentions her love for the father of her child. They were not together, and she was missing him. In a desperate message, she wrote "Everyone please leave me alone I'm in love with my daughter father. I want my family back. Respectfully, idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks." In a hard breakup, she was reluctant to leave the father of her children, feeling abandoned.

It is clear that the mom of two was suffering before taking her life and that of her two children at Niagara Falls. However, reaching out for help was only done through these social media posts. Before anyone was able to reach out and help the struggling mother, she took drastic and fatal measures.