You Can Stay the Night in the Chicken House from 'Fixer Upper'

We still haven't gotten over the fact that HGTV's hit show, Fixer Upper, ended its five-season run in 2018. But we can still get a dose of Chip and Jo by shopping in their Magnolia Market in their hometown of Waco or grabbing a cookie in the Silos Baking Co. You can even eat in their restaurant, Magnolia Table. But on top of all of that, you can also stay in one of the actual Fixer Upper homes that was remodeled on the show. It has since been turned into an adorable Airbnb.

Nicknamed the Chicken House, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Waco, Texas, was renovated during Fixer Upper's third season. It even has a chicken coop in the backyard to live up to its name. But don't worry, the three chickens who live there will be locked in the coop during your stay.

The unique kitchen features dark green cabinets and Joanna's trademark farm sink which is as classic a Jo move as adding shiplap. There's plenty of storage space and a fun built-in bench to accommodate the whole family at the dining table.

The dreamy bathroom has subway tile in the shower and deep blue walls that make the white accents really pop.

READ MORE: Fixer Upper Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Went Above and Beyond for One Loving Family

Need to unwind? This beautiful master bathroom is charming and calming, giving visitors the perfect spot to relax after a busy day of exploring and spending all of their money at the Magnolia Silos.

Planning a trip to Waco? You can book your stay at the Chicken House for $195 a night at Airbnb. You'll be centrally located in this little Texas town less than 10 minutes from Magnolia, Baylor University, Cameron Park, Lake Waco, Downtown Waco, and the Brazos River.

Now Watch: Things You'll Always Hear Chip and Joanna Gaines Say on Fixer Upper

oembed rumble video here