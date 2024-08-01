Chick-fil-A Worker Stops Armed Robbery: "My Pleasure"

Chick-fil-A will never be the same. I'm so proud to bring you this story, y'all. I have no context for why this happened or the lead-up to it. Perhaps it's not our lot in life to understand such a cosmic delight. However, I'm pleased to tell y'all this: don't think just because someone works at a Chick-fil-A that they won't seriously mess you up.

A Chick-Fil-A employee fought off an armed burglar in Stone Mountain. ? pic.twitter.com/7sF12DY5lI — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 1, 2024

Yes, a Chick-fil-A employee fought off an armed burglar. Look at him go! He was giving the guy the 3-piece tenders surprise with no drink or sides! The best part is how long this altercation goes on. As a burglar, wouldn't you plan for the contingency of the gun being knocked out of your hands? Once that gun isn't a factor, you can't just get whooped.

Also, if the plan was to rob the joint... why? Even if you win the struggle, you'll get, what, $100 max out of the register — and that's a generous estimate! Unless he was going to painstakingly steal ingredients, learn their components, and reverse engineer his own sauces. It would've been more fruitful, honestly, to just steal from the dude directly! I guarantee he likely has more on his debit card than you'd ever get trying to loot the register!

(Then again, with inflation being what it is, maybe that's not true.)

One Chick-fil-A Employee Stops An Armed Robbery

"Risking your life for chicken breast & waffle fries is crazy asf. They're probably going to fire him now," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user joked. The sad part is: they're probably right. I remember a story where an Amazon driver was surrounded by people ready to steal from the truck. Do you know what that man did when he assessed the situation?

He got out and ran, leaving the truck to be looted. People had the audacity to be angry at him for not defending those packages with his dying breath! People have weird priorities when it comes to working sometimes.

"'It would be my pleasure to give you these hands.'" I wish I hadn't wasted that joke in the headline, but someone else was on my wavelength! Guys, these people are likely getting paid minimum wage. They're waiting to put some paws on someone, trust me. Some people find out these harsh life lessons the hard way!