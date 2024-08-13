Chick-fil-A Brings Back This Cult Classic Menu Item

Chick-fil-A never ceases to satisfy my tastebuds. My dad even calls it 'the Lord's chicken' in reference to the restaurant closing on Sundays. Moreover, they've introduced amazing menu items over the years, just to tragically strip them away from us. However, it looks like we're getting the return of one cult classic menu item in a couple of weeks.

Recently, rumors surface of Chick-fil-A bringing back their infamous banana pudding milkshake. A lot of uncertainty was in the air because fast food often sells us a dream. Ultimately, the rumors prove true. But the excitement wanes when fans learn they only serve it at specialty locations. Evidently, the chain restaurant executives were paying attention. Now, they're bringing back the milkshake all over the country on August 26th!

Chick-fil-A Brings Back the Banana Pudding Milkshake and One Fan Favorite Sandwich

Writer Bridget Olson for All Recipes got their hands on one of the Chick-fil-A milkshakes early. They fill it with real bananas, along with the vital addition of vanilla wafer cookies. Predictably, they also top the dessert with whipped cream and a cherry. If taste is a concern, Olson assures us that it's as delicious as it sounds. "It tasted like it was made by grandma and had me feeling nostalgic for family reunion potlucks," they write. "The most striking thing about the milkshake is how it tastes completely homemade with nothing artificial about it."

Additionally, Chick-fil-A introduces a couple other items as well. If the banana pudding shake isn't enough, you can take a crack at the new Banana Frosted Coffee as well. Essentially, it's the same as the banana pudding milkshake with the inclusion of cold-brewed coffee. Then, it's blended and chilled the way their usual frosted coffees are.

Moreover, on the food side of things, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich comes back on August 26th as well. It's your usual Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich with the addition of pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. However, the restaurant introduces a new wrinkle to this fan favorite by offering the sandwich with spicy chicken. Now, you can marry sweet and savory with a little bit of heat.