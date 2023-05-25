Wednesday, May 24, was a dramatic evening for One Chicago fans. Chicago P.D. gave us one emotional rollercoaster of a finale, and we might have lost a major character in the process. In Season 10's final episode, "A Better Place," we see Ruzek's undercover assignment end in potentially fatal consequences. The big question is, will one of our fan favorites not make it to see Season 11? Let's dive in. Warning: Spoilers ahead for 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10!

Season 10 was a tough one for Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). He goes undercover to get close to this season's mysterious new villains, Samantha and Richard Beck, and gets deeper and deeper into Richard's criminal enterprise. The Becks were first introduced back in Episode 12, the same episode that marked the return of Yellowstone star Jefferson White as Sean O'Neal. Throughout his investigation, Ruzek discovers that Beck is not only a dangerous drug lord but a domestic terrorist and violent white supremacist. Essentially, he's the ultimate bad guy the team needs to bring to justice.

We first met the Becks when the Intelligence Unit investigated the abduction of Samantha Beck (Caitlin Mehner). The team was wary of her father, Richard, because he withheld some valuable information about the situation, including a random video the kidnappers sent him. Samantha ended up shooting one of her captors because she was so confident her father wouldn't pay the $1 million requested, yet insisted he was a good person when questioned about him by the team. Ruzek goes undercover to learn more and quickly learned that their initial apprehension involving Richard was right on the money.

In an interview with NBC Insider, Flueger explained that Ruzek's undercover experience this season has been complicated to say the least.

"He's with this young woman that I think he cares for and can see needs help, and she has a young son that I think he cares for. He has been told nothing but lies his entire life other than what he hears from his mom, who only has so much power to tell him the truth. That duality is not fun [for Ruzek], especially when he wants to go home, when he's got a daughter, and he's got this woman [Burgess] that he's rekindled his romance with."

The season dove deeper into the Becks, revealing Richard's narcotics empire, a closer look at his life as a crime boss and uncomfortable moments like trying to groom Samantha's son Callum into a white supremacist. Samantha grew increasingly apprehensive about her father until she reached the end of her rope in the finale.

In episode 22, Ruzek finally reveals his identity to Samantha in an effort to learn more about a "mysterious plan" her father has in the works. He agrees to immunity in exchange for valuable information, but unfortunately, Richard is one step ahead. While Ruzek is taking Samantha and Callum to a safe house, Callum takes a phone call from his grandfather, who manages to sway his opinion on the current situation. Callum pulls out a gun, shoots Ruzek right in the chest and the mother and son flee, leaving the cop for dead.

Does Ruzek make it to the end of the episode? We don't actually know. Burgess and Voight manage to get him to Med, and he enters emergency surgery, but it's the last we see of him in the episode. He has a lot to live for, including his newly rekindled romance with Burgess, so it's hard to think that he might not make it. But it's the world of One Chicago, so anything is possible. We'll have to wait for the new season to find out for sure.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 will be back on NBC this fall.

