Cheryl Murray, Popular Soap Opera Star, Has Died At 71

Popular soap opera star Cheryl Murray has died at age 71. Murray starred as Suzie Birchall on the classic British soap opera Coronation Street.

She appeared on the long-running soap opera from 1997 to 1979 when she left the show. The actor later reappeared a few years later on the soap in 1983. Outside of her soap opera work, viewers may remember her for appearing in the music video for Morrissey's iconic song "Everyday Is Like Sunday."

She appeared in the video as the eldest daughter of Billie Whitelaw. Murray has actually been dead for some time now. She passed away over a year ago in September 2023. As of now, no one has revealed what caused the soap opera star's death.

Word of her passing was only made public this month. The popular soap shared a tribute to her.

"We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Cheryl Murray. Our thoughts are with her family and friends," the makers of Coronation Street, ITV, said in a statement. "Her vibrant portrayal of Gail's best friend and Elsie Tanner's lodger Suzie Birchall lived on in the memories of Coronation Street fans long after Suzie left the cobbles for the bright lights of London."

Cheryl Murray Dies

Outside of her work on Coronation Street, she also starred as Joan Wainwright in Hi-de-Hi! and in the BBC comedy series Sorry! during the '80s. Cherryl married her first husband Ian Murray in 1970. She later divorced him. She then married management consultant Colin Jacobs. But that also ended in a divorce as well. She had one daughter, Louise, in 1981.

Following her passing, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and tributes for the actor.

"Thinking of Cheryl Murray and her family. It takes someone truly special to make such a tremendous mark on the show as she did in only two years," one fan wrote on X.

"Shocked that she has passed AND shocked that she passed last year. A fabulous character and a superb actor," another fan added.