'Dancing With The Stars' Alum Confesses Hook Ups Happen Behind The Scenes

Being on Dancing With The Stars seems pretty intense. There are long, grueling hours of rehearsal. Costume fittings must take place. Media opportunities probably happen. So it's not really a surprise that when the professional dancers and famous contestants are thrown together under such intense circumstances, hookups between them allegedly do take place. However, lasting romantic relationships don't occur as often, according to DWTS alum Cheryl Burke told Fox News Digital via foxnews.com.

"Are there hookups? Yes. Are there full-blown relationships? Rarely. But it does happen, as we've seen."

Burke also acknowledged that the demanding grind of the show sometimes makes romance take a back seat. "Like every honeymoon phase. Everything's all dandy, right? Talk to me about when you start doing two dances a week, how tired you are of your partner. We'll see what happens."

This past spring, Burke was on The Amy & T.J. Podcast. She reportedly said she had "lust"-fueled "showmances" with three of the contestants over the years when she was part of DWTS. Burke only named one of them - Chad Ochocinco Johnson, who was an ex-NFL player. He and Burke danced together on TV 14 years ago.

Guess it's the fun isn't all about doing the two-step and the tango! Let's see what else this DWTS insider said about the show she participated in successfully for more than two dozen seasons.

Some 'DWTS' Couples Stayed Together After The Mirror Ball Was Awarded

Burke Gave A Few Examples

Burke, 40, mentioned professional dancer Britt Stewart and her DWTS partner Daniel Durant, who went public with their engagement late last year. They were on season 31 of the show two years ago. And there was Robert Herjavec of Shark Tank, who walked down the aisle with dancer Kym Johnson in 2016.

'DWTS' Isn't Always Conducive To Romance, In Burke's Opinion

Burke did say that there are obstacles to having a relationship with a DWTS partner in addition to being with the person so often and under so much pressure.

"In order to be successful on Dancing With The Stars, you have to be ready to be vulnerable. Like you got to feel stupid. You got to look stupid. You got to be OK with that."