Cher Reveals She Loaned Out Her Virginity At 14

Cher has opened up to the world a shocking story from her youth. In her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the icon talks about the time she loaned out her virginity at the young age of 14.

At the time, she was with an Italian boy from her neighborhood. His name and age aren't disclosed in the memoir, naturally. They would kiss in her bedroom, and that's as far as it went for a while. However, Cher noticed he would act completely different when his friends were around.

"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," she wrote of his behavior.

She details the last straw. When his friends were planning to eat at a restaurant, they mocked Cher, asking if he'd bring "that kid." He ditched her to hang out with his friends, leaving Cher feeling utterly dejected. This is when she planned to make him feel as rejected and dismissed as she did. Young Cher believed the best way to do that was through the sex he kept asking her about.

"I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

Cher Had Revenge Sex At 14 Years Old

Cher writes of the experience, "When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."

That lad's confidence was likely shattered after hearing that, although it could have been avoided if he weren't so dismissive of her.

The neighbor tried to make things up to Cher, but she never spoke to him again.

She made sure to warn her friends that "fourth base" is not as good as it sounds, and that they should stick to kissing.