Cher Says Not Dating Elvis Presley Was a 'Big Regret'

I have to admit that when I started looking up Cher's life I was shocked. This woman is a queen, thrives every day to be successful, and is unapologetically herself, which I love. We all know that Sonny and Cher were the "it couple" back in the day. The pair was successful in their music careers, getting married when Cher was only 18. The couple went on to have one child, Chaz Bono, but were quickly divorced in 1975. Ever since, Cher has been in a row when it comes to her love life, as she should be.

As I was roaming around on YouTube I found this hilarious and adorable clip of Cher on David Letterman as he asked her about her love life. He begins to read a list that included Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise and none other than Elvis Presley and the iconic Marlon Brando.

Yes, Presley himself. Soon after her separation from her former husband Sonny Bono, she received an invitation from The King of Rock and Roll. She told the talk show host that Elvis had come to one of her shows in Las Vegas. Saying she was too nervous to date Elvis, she stated, "I was about to do it and thought 'No, I don't want to. I've regretted it ever since!" Honestly, I would regret it too. It's Elvis we are talking about. Can you imagine that dynamic duo if it would have happened? You have one of the most iconic singers in the world with a legendary musician. That is insane. I would've been scared too.

This isn't the first time that the Grammy winner has talked about her adventurous love life with famous men. Cher went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played "Spill Your Guts." As the wheel spun and ended with her in front of dried caterpillars, she was asked to name her 4 top best lovers in addition to Cruise. Unfortunately, she was shy about discussing her love life on TV, because she didn't want her private life displayed like that.

The pop star also dated Val Kilmer from 1982 to 1984, Gene Simmons from 1977 to 1980, and David Geffen from 1973 to 1974. She would later go on to date Rob Camilletti, who was 18 years younger than her, from 1986 to 1989. Despite all of her lovers, she stated that there were two men who she considers to be the love of her life.

"Well, I think Robert Camilletti and Gregg Allman. Gregory was a special man," the music icon told the Guardian.

Camilletti and Cher dated from 1986 to 1989 when she was 40 and he was 22. As for Allman, he and Cher married 4 days after she had officially finalized her divorce from Sonny. Cher then filed for divorce from him 9 days later due to his drug problem.

They quickly reconciled, but split for good in 1977 after having their son Elijah Blue. About Allman, she stated, "Well, look, he was a Southern gentleman who happened to do drugs. It was that simple, and he tried hard to get off them. One time we were going to a rehab [center] and I said, 'I'm so tired of doing this,' and he said, 'So am I. And I keep doing it for you.'"

So there you have it, it's good to know that she has been living her best life for a very long time.

