Chef Reveals The Pricey Cut Of Meat To Avoid At Steakhouse

When choosing your cut of meat in any steakhouse there are a number of things to bear in mind. The first should be just how good the restaurant is, and then, the cut you're getting. Some cuts can deal with a bad chef, while others need a pro. One chef has revealed which cut she believes is way too overrated.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Personally, I am a fan of the fattier cuts of meat in a steakhouse. As a plus, I'll take a cut with bone in, despite the extra weight. It turns out Diana Manalang agrees with me in her interview with Eat This, Not That. She talks about her favorite cut, saying "My favorite, the rib-eye. Give me all the fat; even better when it's bone-in." She's spot on, the flavor of a good steak without assistance comes from bone and fat.

However, she steps up with a controversial opinion about a steakhouse cut that is many's go-to meat. She doesn't rate the Filet Mignon, claiming that although it's beautifully tender, it just doesn't have the flavor. "Yes, it is tender and juicy, but because it's so lean, it has no real flavor. Sauces are vital for this cut because its flavor is lacking."

If you're going to a steakhouse for the quality of their meat, and talent of the chef, get something bursting with fatty flavor. If you're going there for their sides and sauces, maybe give the Filet Mignon a go.

There's Many Meat Mistakes To Make At A Steakhouse

Beyond just ordering an overrated and underflavored cut of meat in your steakhouse, there are other things to watch out for, too. Some of them are common knowledge to any meat eater, but others are commonly made mistakes.

Andy Knudson, executive chef of Tillie's in Dripping Springs, Texas weighs in on my favorite deadly sin: Gluttony. He says that the steakhouse is a terrible spot for meat food waste. People forget how much space a streak actually takes up, and over-order. He says less is more in a high-quality restaurant.

He suggests sharing appetizers, a round of wet martinis, getting a 40oz steak for the table, and sharing a dessert. This way, food won't be wasted, and everyone will be able to enjoy their meals with the best of what the chef has to offer.

Another tip they give is not to order fish at a steakhouse, but this goes without saying. You wouldn't ask a vet to remove your appendix, why would you get a steak chef to cook fish? Duh.