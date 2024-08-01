‘Cheers’ Star Explains Why First Episode Brought Him To Tears

Why did filming the first episode of Cheers bring Ted Danson to tears?

The popular sitcom aired on NBC from 1982 to 1993, making household names of its stars like Danson, Woody Harrelson, George Wendt, Rhea Pearlman, John Ratzenberger, Shelley Long, Kirstie Alley, and Kelsey Grammer.

This lovable gang from the local watering hole "where everybody knows your name" provided us with laughs aplenty for years, some tender moments, and thoroughly enjoyable quality viewing.

So what in the world was Ted Danson bawling about? He had the acting opportunity of a lifetime starring on Cheers, right?

We'll let you in on the reason! It's something you would never guess...

It Took Ted Danson A While To Master The Character Of Sam Malone

Sam Was So Different From Ted

Fox News reported that on the podcast "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," which is hosted by Danson and Woody Harrelson, Danson revealed that it took him "a year and a half" to feel truly at ease being Sam Malone on TV.

"I did not pick women up. I was not a womanizer. Maybe I wanted to be, but I wasn't," Danson said.

Ted Danson Had A Meltdown Of Sorts After The First Episode Of 'Cheers'

Danson Probably Thought He Would Never Get A Handle On Playing Sam Malone

One day on the set of Cheers, a distraught Danson took director James Edward Burrows aside and weepily lamented, "I'm really bad. I'm awful. I don't know what to do."

It sound like Burrows knew better. Much better. Maybe he had already had to do some handholding with other skittish actors over the years to settle them down and bolster their confidence.

Director James Burrows Knew He Had The Right Actor Playing Sam Malone

Burrows was sure Danson had the chops to play Sam. When Danson told this story, he said, "[Burrows] listened for a second, then broke into a huge laugh and walked off... so it was like, 'Oh, all right. I'll keep that one to myself.'"

Ted Danson won two Emmys and two Golden Globes for his role as Sam Malone, so I guess he did catch on to that character!