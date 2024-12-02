'Cheers' Star Looks Unrecognizable After Being Spotted In Public

Popular Cheers star Shelley Long, who played the brainy Diane Chambers, was recently seen strolling around with a friend. They were both walking their dog together, and she looked happy, healthy, and active.

The pictures, obtained by MailOnline.com, picture Shelley Long and an unknown other elderly male walking a small white pooch on November 20. The lead of the dog was being held by (or was attached to) the male companion.

Before meeting up with her friend, Shelley Oaks was walking around a Los Angeles neighborhood in casual, sporty attire. She donned a grey baseball cap, sweatpants, and a grey zip-up. Her grey garments were at odds with her black turtleneck and black sneakers, however.

It's good to see her active and healthy.

The 75-year-old iconic actress makes her active sightings only a day after another Cheers star was sighted. Although the previous sighting isn't as positive as this one.

Shelley Long Found Active And Happy A Day After George Wendt Found Leaving Dialysis Clinic

On November 19, George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson in Cheers, was spotted leaving a dialysis clinic in Sherman Oaks. The star, 76, looked visibly frail in a wheelchair as he clutched two large pillows.

According to the outlet, he received treatment for three hours before being picked up by his wife. He had to be helped in and out of the vehicle.

His current health remains a private matter, although I wish him the best.

This isn't the first health scare we've had with Wendt, however. Back in 2012, the actor was hospitalized with chest pains.

It's rare to get sightings of Cheers stars these days, so fans should feel lucky to receive two sightings back to back. Although it's great to see Long so fit and smiling, it's crushing to see another suffering from such ailments.

Coincidentally, Long and Wendt remained close after Cheers, with both of them reuniting in Merry-in-Laws. Long played Ms. Claus and Wendt played Santa himself. It turns out that Long accepted the film immediately after knowing Wendt was acting in it too.

Let's hope Long remains as active as she's being, and that Wendt makes it through whatever's afflicting him.