'Cheers' Star John Ratzenberger Pleads with Younger Generation to Learn Skilled Labor To "Save Civilization"

Cheers John Ratzenberger has some thoughts on the future of America and civilization as a whole. The Cheers star took to Fox News Digital to plead his case on the importance of skilled labor.

He emphasizes the need for more individuals trained in trades that show them how to build and fix things. He argues that skilled labor is essential for society's infrastructure and functionality. Only the people can keep society intact. "I'm trying to save civilization because civilization was built by people," he pleads.

'Cheers' Star John Ratzenberger Warns How Society Would Fall Apart

Additionally, he ponders what could happen to society if we continue to neglect teaching children how to use tools. "But that's my fear, that the civilization will grind again, and can grind to a halt because we've neglected to teach our children how to use tools," Ratzenberger states.

His stance shifts towards the educational system. He believes that there is no incentive or any institution within bigger universities to teach basic skills. Using the automotive industry as an example, he says, "Everybody drives a car, so why not have one class on the functioning or the basis of a car? How does it work? How does the internal combustion engine work? What are pistons? What do they do? What's the spark plug? Where? How does — where'd it come from? It didn't fall out of a tree. Somebody put some time and effort into inventing it."

Ratzenberger suggests that perhaps we should give these jobs more dignity. That way, the common American would be more likely to become an 'essential worker.' "They're essential... All the upper-echelon elites couldn't function without the essential workers. You know, I mean, the subway. You've got people inspecting and repairing the tracks. But you know those potholes that open up every now and swallow cars and houses? [Those] come from the water systems [which] are over 100 years old and are springing leaks."

Perhaps this is rich coming from a carpenter who pivoted to acting. But Ratzenberger does have a point. To prevent a clueless world, we have to encourage different skills to be taught.