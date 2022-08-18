Couple Gets Engaged at George Strait Concert: 'I Checked Yes'

Nick Sutter picked the ideal time and place to propose to his partner, Jacquelyn Bladdick. He popped the question at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. during a July 30 George Strait concert. More specifically, Sutter dropped to one knee during a very apropos song: 1995's "Check Yes or No."
Things went as planned for Sutter, or, as Bladdick put it to Kansas City's Fox 4, "I checked yes!"
"It's just really special that we got to experience that moment to just one of the biggest legends in country music," Bladdick added.
A few friends and the strangers sitting behind them --Sutter passed them his phone while Bladdick was away-- filmed the Missouri couple's special moment.
"It was really special to see all the different angles," Bladdick told Fox 4. "But also in those videos, you can see everyone behind us screaming and clapping."
According to Bladdick, Sutter even worked an "I Just Want to Dance With You" reference into his life-changing question.
"I'm sure glad that we made it happen there. I think it was really memorable, and with the King of Country!" Sutter told Fox 4. "Everything worked out, everything felt right. So, it was really cool."
"Check Yes or No" follows the love story of its narrator and his childhood sweetheart, Emmylou Hayes, from the playground to parenthood.
"Check Yes or No" Lyrics
It started way back in third grade
I used to sit beside Emmylou Hayes
A pink dress, a matching bow in her ponytail
She kissed me on the school bus but told me not to tell
Next day I chased her 'round the playground
'Cross the monkey bars to the merry-go-round
And Emmylou got caught passing me a note
Before the teacher took it I read what she wrote
"Do you love me? Do you wanna be my friend?
And if you do
Well then don't be afraid to take me by the hand
If you want to
I think this is how love goes
Check yes or no"
Now we're grown up and she's my wife
Still like two kids with stars in our eyes
Ain't much changed, I still chase Emmylou
Up and down the hall, around the bed in our room
Last night I took her out in a white limousine
Twenty years together she still gets to me
Can't believe it's been that long ago
When we got started with just a little note
"Do you love me? Do you wanna be my friend?
And if you do
Well then don't be afraid to take me by the hand
If you want to
I think this is how love goes
Check yes or no"
"Do you love me? Do you wanna be my friend?
And if you do
Well then don't be afraid to take me by the hand
If you want to
I think this is how love goes
Check yes or no"
Check yes or no
Check yes or no
Check yes or no
Check yes or no
