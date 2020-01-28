It seems like the cost of living is going up everywhere. If you're looking to move to the Volunteer State, it might be overwhelming trying to find the most affordable places. Nashville? Memphis? Knoxville? What's the real estate market like in the big cities and small towns?

According to Business Insider, the average home price in Tennessee is $259,000, which comes in nearly $30k over the national average. This data is from 2018, so odds are these values have increased slightly.

Here's our roundup of five of the cheapest places to live in the state of Tennessee.

1. Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro is on the outskirts of Nashville so you're still close to the capital of country music. With a low cost of living at 3% lower than the national average, good restaurants, lots of job opportunities and Civil War history, Murfreesboro can't be beat.

2. Smyrna

The cost of living in Smyrna is 14% lower than the national average and the median home price is less than the average home price in Tennessee as a whole. You'll get all the benefits of small-town living and some of the lowest taxes in the state. It's even considered one of the best places in the country to retire.

3. Johnson City

Housing costs in Johnson City are 18% less than the national average. The city has been featured multiple times on the list of best places to live in the country. City manager Pete Peterson told Johnson City Press that there are lots of reasons they were included on 2018's list.

"As the report states, we enjoy a low cost of living, excellent healthcare services and beautiful outdoor amenities. Word is quickly spreading that Johnson City has all the makings of an attractive location for young professionals, families and retirees.'

4. Clarksville

This college town is home to Austin Peay State University and one of the most affordable cities in the state due to its incredibly low housing prices. The average home value is $173,265 which is significantly less than the national average. Money ranked it their top place to live in the country, explaining that its average age is nearly a decade younger than the rest of the state. It's becoming an increasingly popular spot for young professionals.

5. Chattanooga

https://www.instagram.com/p/B61BvRlFh5G/

US News ranked Chattanooga number 55 of the top 100 places to live. One of the fastest-growing metro areas in the state, Chattanooga has very affordable housing costs and slightly lower average age than the rest of the state. The waterfront town has lots to offer in terms of outdoor activities and is even close by the Tennessee River Gorge, which is essentially the Grand Canyon of Tennessee.