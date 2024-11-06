Chauncy Glover, Emmy Winning News Anchor, Dead At 39

Three-time Emmy-wining Los Angeles news anchor, Chauncy Glover, has died at 39. Announced by KCAL News, his death comes out as a shock for his fellow team, family, and fans. As of this moment, no cause of death has been specified.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a statement, KCAL News, a television station owned by CBS News, shared Glover's family statement following his death. "We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," reads the statement. "He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community."

Glover's family went on to describe him in a heartfelt manner. "Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams," they continued. "His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."

"While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was," the family concluded. The family then asked for privacy during these difficult times, further stating that Glover's legacy and impact will be "felt forever."

Remembering Chauncy Glover

Chauncy Glover started his career in journalism by joining WTVM in Columbus, Georgia. He later worked at several networks in Michigan and Florida. Glover later became the first black male anchor at KTRK, a Houston TV network. He spent eight years in the Houston network before moving to Los Angeles and joining the KCAL News team.

Over the course of his career, he received three Emmy awards. In particular, a 2017 story during Hurricane Harvey stands out. Glover rescued a woman named Shae Adeyemi who, at the time, was in labor. She, however, was trapped inside her home due to the hurricane.

"The water was over my stomach at that point," Adeyemi's mother, Latoya Rose told ABC13 in 2022. "We was out there trying to spot anybody. We seen people. They saw us, but people wouldn't stop. Y'all were the first people that stopped for us." Glover and his crew were able to save the family and transported Adeyemi to EMS. Years later, Glover reunited with the then-newborn baby, now seven-year-old Joseph Rose.