Chase Rice Opens Up About Partnering With Jamey Johnson On Upcoming Song (Exclusive)

Chase Rice is teaming up with Jamey Johnson for an unannounced song, and we couldn't be happier! It's not even written yet, but we're already excited to see what these two cook up together. Speaking with Wide Open Country, Rice confirmed that he was teaming up with Jamey for a new tune.

Previously, he expressed interest, and Johnson's team reached out.

He said, "I have the idea. I've been saving it. I'm not going to write it with anyone but Jamey unless he just turned it down. Last week, my publicist hit me up and said would you have any interest in writing with Jamey. He reached out, saw your interview, and he wants to do it."

Rice confirmed that the two were sitting down together soon. He said, "December 18, Jamey and I are writing. If he wants to sing on it then he's more than welcome." We're unsure if Johnson's recent legal troubles will affect the writing date. But both musicians sound excited about working together.

Previously, Rice confirmed to Speaksly that he was looking to work with Johnson.

Chase Rice Talks Music

"I have a song that I want to write with Jamey Johnson," Rice revealed. "He's so good, and I think this song has him all over it. What he does will never go away."

Meanwhile, he is also scheduling a songwriting session with Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry in December as well. It sounds like Rice isn't taking things easy for the holiday season. "I'm writing with Cleto in December, so we'll see what happens there. I don't know if it'll be a Flatland Cavalry song or not, but that would be awesome... we gotta write it first."

Rice is putting in the time to focus on his craft and to hone it, as he also told Speaksly.

"You want as many people to sing your songs as possible, especially when I love these new songs so much more than anything I've done," he said. "I just want people to know who I am through my music and know that it's not fake. I don't care about if I'm the most popular artist in the world. I just want people to care about what I'm doing, and know that these songs were written really well, and say, 'I want to hear these songs in 50 years.'"

Go Down Singin' is out now.