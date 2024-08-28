'Charlie's Angels' Star Wasn't A Fan Of One Key Scene For Movie Sequel

Although she didn't star in the TV show, Demi Moore played a pivotal role in the movie-sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. She played a former Angel who meets with Cameron Diaz's character on the beach. However, Moore wasn't a fan of one key scene in the film.

It required her to wear a black string bikini. Moore told Interview magazine she struggled with how she looked and her role in Hollywood during that time. The Charlie's Angels star faced the fact she was aging and didn't have the same role in Hollywood.

She said, "What's interesting is I felt it more when I hit my forties. I had done Charlie's Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked. And then I found that there didn't seem to be a place for me. I didn't feel like I didn't belong. It's more like I felt that feeling of, I'm not 20, I'm not 30, but I wasn't yet what they perceived as a mother."

Meanwhile, actor and interviewer Michelle Yeoh agreed that the industry can be cruel to older actors.

'Charlie's Angels' Star Talks Aging

She said, "Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don't find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore. It's either, you are the mother or you're old enough not to be sexy in their eyes. It's like, why can't a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be sexy? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won't sit back and just take it."

More responded, "And I don't know if I've ever done that when I've come up against something that I don't understand exists as a limitation."

It's not the first time Moore has addressed how her role in Hollywood has changed.

"It has shifted," she told Variety in June. "There's evolution that has occurred, even, I would say from when I was 40. Because when I was 40. But didn't look like what they imagined 40 should look like, they didn't know what to do with me."

Moore concluded: "I didn't actually work that much, because I wasn't 20 or 30. I think if we really look at the deeper crux of this. What we're looking at is this old idea that women's value and desirability was tied to their fertility."