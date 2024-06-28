Charlie Sheen's Ex Linked To Matthew Perry's Death As Investigation Continues

Matthew Perry passed away in 2023 due to "acute effects of ketamine." In the wake of the Friends icon's death, an investigation has been ongoing. Per Fox News, Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex, was questioned by the LAPD regarding the circumstances of Perry's passing.

According to a source, Perry and Mueller "formed an unexpected friendship." They initially met "in rehab." Authorities would seize Mueller's iPhone and laptop along the course of the criminal probe. As a source from InTouch Weekly claims, Mueller's been questioned "multiple times."

Authorities originally attempted to contact Mueller at the sober living house she was staying at. However, the actress wasn't home when officers arrived with a search warrant.

"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She's being tight-lipped about the situation," an insider claims. "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that."

The LAPD Is Questioning Charlie Sheen's Ex About Matthew Perry's Death

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News that the department is still actively working on the criminal investigation into Perry's death. "The department has an open and ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry's death," authorities said. They're working to find out why Perry had so much ketamine in his system.

Reportedly, Perry had been receiving "ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety." For those who may not know, ketamine is a "dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects." (Per the DEA's website.)

"Ketamine can induce a state of sedation (feeling calm and relaxed), immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia (no memory of events while under the influence of the drug) and is abused for the dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects."

Though Perry had been undergoing infusion therapy, a medical examiner determined "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less." The police believe they're closing in on the end of the investigation. It's possible multiple people could be charged by the end, per PEOPLE.