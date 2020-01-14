Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band Announce 2020 Fire on the Mountain Tour

Southern rock and country music legends The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band are teaming up to hit the road in 2020. The Fire on the Mountain Tour will kick off on April 23 in Enid, Oklahoma and will hit over 20 cities before wrapping up on Nov. 7 in Clearwater, Florida.

The tour, which is named for the Marshall Tucker Band's 1978 song of the same name, is a reunion for longtime friends and collaborators.

"We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years," Charlie Daniels said in a press release. "We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time."

Marshall Tucker Band lead singer Doug Gray says the tour is also an opportunity to reunite with the fans who've supported them for over 40 years.

"The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities," Gray said in a press release. "It's not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who've been with us for many years. We'll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album."

The Scooter Brown Band will join the tour for select dates.

Upcoming Charlie Daniels Tour Dates:

March 7 -- Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee -- Immokalee, Fla.

Von Braun Center Arena -- Huntsville, Ala. March 14 -- Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino -- Lake Charles, La.

April 17 -- Effingham Performance Center -- Effingham, Ill.

April 30 -- UPMC Events Center -- Moon, Pa.

Fire on the Mountain Tour Dates:

April 23 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band) April 24 - Salina, KS - Tony's Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band) April 30 - Moon, PA - UPMC Events Center May 1 - Washington D.C. - Warner Theater May 2 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights May 3 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre May 7 - Waterbury, CT - Palace Theatre May 8 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center May 9 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury May 14 - Jackson, TN - Carl Perkins Civic Center May 23 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band) Aug 14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band) Aug 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band) Aug 30 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band) Sept 4 - Huron, SD - South Dakota State Fair Sept 5 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center Sept 11 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre Sept 19 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band) Sept 24 - Meridian, MS - Riley Center for the Performing Arts Nov 6 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band) Nov 7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

