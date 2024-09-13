Charlie Daniels Continues To Help Veterans Years After His Death

Charlie Daniels may be gone. But his legacy certainly continues on in the years after his death, helping many military veterans in the process.

Daniels started the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project a decade ago in 2014. The singer started the nonprofit to help both military veterans and first responders. Fast forward a decade, and the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project continues to thrive despite the singer's death. It's raised around $4 million to help people.

Daniels may have passed away in July 2020. But longtime manager, David Corlew, thinks the late singer would be happy with the project. His widow and team have continued to work on it in his honor.

"I think he would be proud that we were able to continue the mission and have broadened it to where we have more time, more individuals who want to help," said Corlew. "[Even though he is] not here in body, he is spiritually a part of this."

Corlew said the late singer had a lot of passion for the military community.

Charlie Daniels Cared About Veterans

"It's his influence and his love for the veteran community and first responder community, and just being a great patriot, that's the reason we're here," he said. "For no other reason but Charlie's vision."

Now, Corlew serves as both the president and CEO of the organization. He said that Daniels wanted to address the needs of Veterans.

"We offer support for the return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life for veterans and first responders," he told Fox News Digital. "We have kids [of veterans] who have witnessed divorces. We even have kids who have witnessed a parent taking their own life ... The suicide deal is tragic and is at an epidemic stage."

Meanwhile, Corlew said they're hopeful that people will continue to donate to the Charlie Daniels organization.

"We would love people to donate to Journey Home Project, so that we can continue this mission without Charlie," he said. "But if you can't give to Journey Home Project, spread the word ... and the love. We're from the 60s and 70s, so we want to spread love, too."

"There's an enormous need in the United States of America for veterans and first responders," he said. "Supporting our veterans is a nonpartisan issue, and I hope our country will continue to try and work in that direction."