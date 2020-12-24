Story Behind the Song: Charley Pride's Tale of Heartbreak, 'Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone'

"Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," a No. 1 hit for Charley Pride, got mentioned in numerous tributes to Pride following his Dec. 2020 passing. And for good reason: Pride's manager Jack D. Johnson tweaked a Glenn Martin and Dave Kirby co-write into a near-perfect single about a broken-hearted wanderer wanting to get the hell out of Dodge. The end result still stacks up well against Pride's greatest hits ("Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'") and his finest deep cuts ("Crystal Chandeliers").

The version on 1970 release Charley Pride's 10th Album (RCA Victor) isn't the only crucial recording of the song. Doug Sahm and Band's 1973 album opens with an equally amazing version, set apart by Sahm's fiddle accompaniment and Bob Dylan's backup vocals.

Sahm, a San Antonio native and Tex-Mex legend, kept the song in his repertoire across different projects, including '90s supergroup the Texas Tornados.

Not a bad legacy for a country song dreamt up during the short drive from Nashville to Atlanta.

"We were going to Atlanta for something and we wrote it in the car," Martin told American Songwriter. "We were both writers for Tree [Music Publishing]. Dave was a great guitar player and a great writer, especially with melodies. After we got home from the trip we laid it down, and Charley cut it."

Read More: Glen Campbell's 10 Best Songs, Ranked

Martin had a hand in other songs by legendary country singers, such as Merle Haggard's "It's Not Love (But It's Not Bad)" and Tammy Wynette's "I Still Believe in Fairy Tales." He's the father of two country songwriters: Tony (Joe Diffie's "Third Rock From the Sun," Tim McGraw's "Just to See You Smile") and Troy Martin (George Strait's "Baby's Gotten Good at Goodbye").

Other notable co-writes by Kirby include Gene Watson's "Memories to Burn" and Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings' "There Ain't No Good Chain Gang."



What would you do with $5,000? Our Nashville Dream Week Giveaway ends December 31, 2020!

"Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," Lyrics (Sony/ATV Music Publishing)

Rain drippin' off the brim of my hat

It sure is cold today

And here I am walkin' down sixty-six

Wish she hadn't done me that way

Sleepin' under a table in a roadside park

A man could wake up dead

But it sure seems warmer than it did

Sleepin' in our king size bed

Is anybody goin' to San Antone

Or Phoenix, Arizona?

Anyplace is all right as long as I

Can forget I've ever known her

Wind whippin' down the neck of my shirt

Like I ain't got nothin' on

But I'd rather fight, the wind and rain

Than what I've been fightin' at home

Yonder comes a truck with the U.S. Mail

People writin' letters back home

Tomorrow she'll probably want me back

But I'll still be just as gone

Is anybody goin' to San Antone

Or Phoenix Arizona?

Anyplace is all right as long as I

Can forget I've ever known her

Any place is all right as long as I

Can forget I've ever known her

Now Watch: Our Playlist of the Best Country Christmas Songs Recorded Before 1985