CMT to Air Charley Pride Tribute Special, 'CMT Remembers Charley Pride'

CMT will honor country music legend Charley Pride with a half-hour TV special, debuting on the cable network on Wednesday (Dec. 16) at 8 p.m. EST and receiving two encore presentations: the following morning (Thurs., Dec. 17) at 9 a.m. EST and Saturday (Dec. 19) at noon EST.

The "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" singer passed away last Saturday (Dec. 12) at age 86 from COVID-19 complications.

Per a press release, "CMT Remembers Charley Pride is a celebration honoring the extraordinary life and legacy of one of the most influential, decorated and impactful country artists in the history of the genre. Featuring three decades of interviews and commentary from Pride himself, blended alongside archival footage of his greatest hits and most memorable performances, the half-hour event follows the Country Music Hall of Famer from his humble beginnings in Mississippi to his rise to CMA Entertainer of the Year with an unprecedented string of hits. Despite facing pervasive racism throughout this legendary career, Pride's perseverance and unmatched talent transcended generations, broke down barriers and blazed a new path for black country artists."

Country stars shown during the special include Darius Rucker, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain and more. We'll also meet several Pride family members: his wife Rozene, son Dion, sister Maxine and his brother Joe.

Pride's team also announced that family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas sometime this week, with a public celebration of life expected to be set for a later date.

The press release adds that in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community center, any local food bank or the charity of your choice.

