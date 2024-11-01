Texas Megachurch Youth Leader Arrested, Accused Of Heinous Crimes

How many times have stark headlines arisen from cases involving so-called "pillars of the community"?These are people who are trusted and respected, then found to be leading double lives. This situation appears to be like that. Charles Goff, an Abilene, Texas megachurch youth leader, reportedly told a church member five months ago that "he struggled with pornography, especially with videos of girls between the ages of 14 and 15," per the DailyMail.com. via KTXS.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The news must have come as a stunning and unpalatable shock. Those who assumed they knew Goff and looked up to him were probably flabbergasted.

Goff allegedly told detectives that he had "solicited nude photos of teenage girls on social media," per the outlet. Also, there were allegedly pornographic videos on his phone involving minors.

He "was booked into the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond for the possession of child pornography," per the outlet.

Beltway Park Church Issued A Statement

It Described The Church's Response To This Highly Troubling Situation

The statement, signed Pastor David, (presumably Lead Pastor David McQueen), says, "In June 2024, we were made aware that a former volunteer with our youth ministry confessed to soliciting inappropriate photos and videos of minors online. Upon receiving this report, we immediately notified the proper authorities. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. We learned today that this individual was arrested."

It goes on to say that, "Prior to the report in June, he had served in good standing, with no prior concerns or complaints raised."

Charles Goff Reportedly Passed Two Background Checks

The statement notes that Goff was a volunteer at Beltway for about three years. He passed two background checks, in 2022 and 2024. There are no indications that minors associated with the church were connected with Goff's reportedly unlawful activities.

Church members are encouraged to contact the appropriate church leaders for any support they need.

"As always, we are here to offer prayer, support and additional ministry resources throughout this process to anyone who may have been impacted by these events. We stand ready to assist in any way."