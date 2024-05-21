Chaos Erupts In Florida As A Canceled Skating Rink Party Leads To A Disastrous Riot

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a call from an off-duty deputy at an Astro Skate. Per New York Post, the deputy requested help with a rowdy crowd that had already begun fighting outside the skating rink. 23 juveniles and six adults were quickly apprehended following the large-scale catastrophe.

According to investigators, a planned party at the skating rink was canceled. Individuals hosting events at the venue were required to hire an off-duty deputy, per the Astro Skate requirements. Though the organizers were refunded, a group of people meant to attend the party went on social media. They also asked friends to meet at the Astro Skate, attempting to strike back at the skating rink.

?A massive 400-500 person brawl leads to 29 arrests in Florida ? The fight broke out after an after-party at the skating rink was canceled due to non-compliance with the business’s policy of hiring an off-duty deputy. Instead of dispersing, the crowd took to social media,… pic.twitter.com/4EPjpvDhdT — Blast Bulletin (@BlastBulletin) May 20, 2024

Their call to arms worked as deputies reported around 300 to 400 people arriving at the Astro Skate's parking lot and nearby businesses. The deputies told the assembled crowd to leave as they were trespassing. That's when the fighting and looting began in earnest. A barbershop suffered a victim being thrown through one of its plate-glass windows. This caused around $1,200 worth of damage.

Another group went into a convenience store and caused over $500 worth of damage to an assortment of wine bottles. They also stole some merchandise, the total value of which has yet to be determined.

The Brandon Astro Skate Riot And Its Devastating Aftermath

Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, spoke about the riot afterward. "I am outraged by the violent and disruptive behavior that targeted hard-working people and businesses and created harm, fear and chaos in our community. Let me make this unequivocally clear: this violent and destructive behavior will never, under any circumstances, be tolerated in Hillsborough County."

The Sheriff also addressed the dangers involved in such a disruptive event. "When responding to a scene as hectic as this, our deputies must account for potential danger from any direction. As you can see in the horrifying footage, these individuals had no regard for safety, our deputies had to step in to defuse the situation professionally and swiftly."

We at Wide Open Country hope the affected individual businesses make a swift recovery from their misfortunes.