Chaos At Slot Machines As Soon-To-Be-Closed Nevada Casino Seeks To Pay Out $1.6 Million

Welcome to the casino free-for-all! In Las Vegas, the Mirage Hotel and Casino announced its impending closure on July 17. A sad occasion for gamblers quickly turned out to be the enticing stroke of good fortune that gets them at the slot machines in the first place! The casino is hosting a "Mirage Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway" promotion.

The slot machine shenanigans, per NBC, will yield "$200,000 in guaranteed cash prizes on July 9, 10 and 11, $250,000 on July 12 and 13 and $100,000 on July 16. The promotions start at 3 p.m. each day and end at 7 p.m., with drawings happening every hour." When the news broke, people flooded to the casino to try their luck. You can imagine how tense things got, especially with inflation and insufficient job opportunities as prominent national crises.

It's absolute pandemonium at the Mirage. $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots must be paid out before the casino ceases operations, due to Nevada gaming regulations. pic.twitter.com/ctOKRFO1wI — Las Vegas Locally ? (@LasVegasLocally) July 10, 2024

"The additional $400,000 in progressive table game drawings will take place at 8 p.m. on July 12 and 13. Entires are earned by playing any qualifying table game — which include face-up pai gow, ultimate Texas hold 'em, three card poker, let it ride, blackjack and baccarat — between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the two dates."

...Even as a joke, I can't properly endorse going down to Las Vegas to attempt to gain one of the major cash prizes. I have the occasional aggressive competitive streak, so gambling is a personal no-go. The internet had some thoughts, though!

"Came last night, had to practically fight someone to get on a slot. Took an hour just to find an open one. Casino is packed with half the machines off. Here right now, same thing. It's chaos," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user claimed. The 2024 Slot Machine Mirage is in full effect. There's gonna be fightin'. Gamblin'. Yellin'. ...Inevitable disappointment when people keep losing. You know, par the course for a trip to the casino.

"How many rent checks and car payments are being flushed down the toilet tonight? How many kids will go hungry because Mom and Dad gambled away all the grocery money?" Look, in the case of gambling addicts, the promotion can be seen as having a malicious undertone, yeah. But in my mind's eye, most of the people there are just gambling for fun!

...Yikes. That's the closest I've ever come to endorsing what one could argue is a morally bankrupt event. You know what, the above user is right! Adjust your tone next time, though!