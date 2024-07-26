Celine Dion Pours Gasoline On Olympics Performance Rumors With New Photos

Celine Dion is a musical juggernaut. This is common knowledge, and it's the honest truth. Dion, unfortunately, isn't seen out in public too often these days. This is due to her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. Well, Dion has made a surprise appearance in Paris! This coincides with the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading many to connect certain dots.

I’m so happy to be here with you this week! I’d like to also extend a warm thank you to the local Gendarmes for keeping us safe. - Celine xx... pic.twitter.com/iyxiQcgLZG — Celine Dion (@celinedion) July 26, 2024

Posted from her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, no less! In an interview with Vogue France, Dion made some cryptic remarks regarding future live performances. "Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror, and sing to myself," Dion begins. "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

It could be that Dion is in Paris simply to view the Eiffel Tower and sightsee, as she alluded to before! However, the fact that she's proudly posting photos of herself during the Olympics, it's easy to see why fans would think Dion has a trick or two up her sleeve!

Celine Dion Releases Photos Before Rumored Performance At Olympics

"Celine is loved for her naturalness, her beauty, her simplicity, her compassion, her grandeur, her kindness," one X user says. All of that is true, though! "My Heart Will Go On" helps, obviously, but few carry Dion's sheer elegance and grace. Plus, what event would be more worthy of the megastar performing live again than the Olympics?

"So excited that you and [at]ladygaga are going to perform together on stage at the Olympics opening ceremony! You are both amazing and I can't wait to see you two legends together killing it on stage!" Technically, Dion isn't confirmed to be doing any "impromptu" performances. But, come on. There's no way she'd show up and not bring down the house!

Worst case scenario, we can have someone play the Sad Kazoo Version of "My Heart Will Go On" if Dion doesn't give us the gift of her wonderful voice. It's the closest thing to an acceptable substitute we'll have!