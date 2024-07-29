Celine Dion Posts Hotel Photo After Epic Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance

Pardon my pun, but Celine Dion is queen of the world after performing for the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. It was a rare appearance for the singer and the first time she's sang since battling stiff-person syndrome.

Following the performance, Dion shared a tranquil hotel photo in Paris. She also thanked everyone for helping her dream come true. She wrote, "Wow, what a night. Thanks to everyone at @Paris2024 @Olympic and @Dior who helped make this dream come true. And now, it's already time to go! I will miss you Paris!"

Dion made many views emotional including host Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson praised the singer's rendition of Édith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour."

"I actually can't talk," Clarkson said of her performance "A one-of-a-kind Opening Ceremony."

"I was not ready for that," Kelly continued. "If you know anything about Céline right now, she feels this is her purpose." Clarkson struggled to hold it together as she expressed her admiration for DIon.

"I'm so sorry, I'm trying to hold it together," Kelly said, "But that she got through that, that was incredible."

She added, "In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes."

Celine Dion Has Had A Rough Few YEars

Meanwhile, Dion has been quite frank about her battle with her ailment. She said that it has affected her entire family.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, 'Okay, they already lost a parent — I don't want them to be scared,'" Dion said via People. "I let them know, 'You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it's different. I'm not going to die. It's something that I'm going to learn to live with."

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said.

At one point, Dion mentioned that she broke ribs due to the disease.

"It can also be in the abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs. But it feels like if I point my feet, they will stay in a (stuck position), or if I cook — because I love to cook — my fingers, my hands will get in a position," she explained. "I have broken ribs at one point because sometimes, when it's very severe, it can break some ribs as well."