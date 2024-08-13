Céline Dion Didn't Approve Use of Titanic Song at Trump Rally

I guess you could say Celine Dion's heart will go on without Donald Trump's approval. Eh? I know, terrible joke. But it does appear as though the legendary singer isn't having it with the former president and current candidate using her song at a rally.

Recently, Céline Dion, her management team, and her record label speak out about Donald Trump using her massive Titanic hit 'My Heart Will Go On.' Apparently, no one decides to clear their use of the song with their management. Moreover, it doesn't seem like they would have let them anyway. Trump and his choice for vice president JD Vance use a backdrop of Dion singing the smash song at a rally in Bozeman, Montana.

Eventually, her team catches wind of this and quickly disparages them for it. "In no way is this use authorized, and Céline Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," they say in a statement online. "...And really, THAT song?"

That is an outrageous song to play at a campaign rally. Why is Trump trying to hype the crowd with a sad power ballad? Is that what his base gets pumped up to?

Céline Dion Joins The Ranks of Artists Denying Donald Trump The Use of Their Songs

Céline Dion isn't the only artist to reject Trump's use of their songs and any association with him. His campaign tries this strategy back in his first run at the office in 2016 with The Rolling Stones. The band release a statement afterwards saying they did not give permission to use their song 'Start Me Up.' Moreover, they essentially call for a cease and desist before things wind up in court.

Similarly, Rihanna does the same in 2018 when Trump plays 'Don't Stop The Music' at a rally. "Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies," she snides afterwards.

Adele, Neil Young, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith also join Céline Dion in criticizing Trump over the years in his lawless use of their music. Conversely, Jason Aldean proves to be one of music's biggest MAGA supporters. Recently, you could find him front and center with his wife at the Republican National Convention. There, he cozies up to the former president while different republicans speak. All else fails, I'm sure Donald can use his songs.