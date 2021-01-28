These 10 Non-Country Celebrities Call Nashville Home

Celebrities calling Nashville home include more than Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Martina McBride and other country stars. Artists from other genres hang their hats in Music City, as do the various actors and athletes living in upscale neighborhoods and towns like Green Hills, Brentwood and Franklin.

Some celebs from outside of country music married into the family circle (see famous couples Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams plus Carrie Underwood and former NHL star Mike Fisher), so their presence in Music City's no surprise. Others, like Miley Cyrus, come from a country music family (she's Dolly Parton's goddaughter, after all). And of course one of the biggest Nashville celebrities of them all, Taylor Swift, got her start as a country singer, dominating that field before running the pop game.

Additional famous people to own homes over the years in the Nashville area include a couple of beloved celebrities with talk show experience: Oprah Winfrey and Kelly Clarkson.

Here's 10 famous faces without country music ties you might spot eating at the Pancake Pantry or catching a show at historic downtown Nashville music venue the Ryman Auditorium.

Connie Britton

A Nashville star in more ways than one, Britton moved to Music City during her stint as Rayna James. Her 20,533-square-foot home in the Belle Meade neighborhood hit the market in 2019.

Vanessa Carlton

The pianist and singer behind 2002 hit "A Thousand Miles" lives in the Nashville area with her husband, John J. McCauley of Deer Tick.

Kristin Cavallari

Actor Kristin Cavallari first came to Nashville in 2017 with her ex, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. Music City made sense for the couple, if only because Cutler played college football locally for Vanderbilt.

Signs of Cavallari's Nashville presence include her jewelry store in The Gulch, Uncommon James.

Sheryl Crow

Crow's gritty, bluesy and rootsy sound suits a city most associate with country artists, so she's definitely fit in over the years.

Peter Frampton

Crow's not the only rock 'n' roller in a city made famous by the Grand Ole Opry. Peter Frampton, the guitarist and vocalist behind one the all-time best live albums, also lives in Middle Tennessee.

Dave Mustaine

Megadeth's lead vocalist calls Nashville home, quite possibly because his daughter Electra's pursuing a career as a country singer-songwriter.

John Oates

Yet another name from rock's past and one-half of Hall & Oates lives on the West side of town.

Steven Tyler

Clearly, classic rockers would just as well live in Nashville than Hollywood or New York City, as at least one celebrity home in the area belongs to Aerosmith's iconic lead singer.

Jack White

The former White Stripes member and Third Man Records boss has done more than most when it comes to supporting local music. He searched downtown Nashville's honky tonks to discover Margo Price, Lillie Mae and Joshua Hedley.

Reese Witherspoon

Just like Cavallari, Witherspoon owns a fancy shop in town: the similarly-named Draper James. It's a reminder that the big screen's June Carter lives nearby in a massive and historic mansion.