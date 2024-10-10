TikToker Blasted For Packing For Disney World Trip Amid Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton caused a great deal of disruption, left behind a trail of destruction and turmoil, and came on the heels of Helene, another massive hurricane, by less then two weeks. All told, people in the Southeast have had a very rough time lately. So when a TikToker named Cecily Bauchmann posted a video of her light-hearted packing preparations for a trip to Disney World in the middle of all the chaos, concern, and confusion from Milton, it did not sit too well with some people.

There Was Plenty Of Pushback When People Viewed Cecily Bauchmann's Video

Bauchmann's Controversial Video Did Not Go Unanswered

Some went online to express outrage and surprise that someone could be so seemingly impervious to what was happening practically on Florida's doorstep as Hurricane Milton drew closer

Bauchmann, who is identified by People as a mother of four and a TikTok creator, was the target of some scathing criticism for seeming to be oblivious to the impending threat of the hurricane. Her video was reportedly taken down, then posted again by somebody else, per Taste Of Country.

The re-poster added a message that made her feelings very clear: "This lady's heading to Disney knowing a 5 cat 5 hurricane is otw. The lights are on but no one's home."

People Did Not Hold Back When It Came To Airing Their Opinions Of Cecily Bauchmann's Pre-Trip Attitude

What They Said About Bauchmann Was Negative

A few folks weighed in on TikTok themselves with their own video of harsh, appalled responses to Bauchmann's planned jaunt. They interspersed their comments with Bauchmann's video.

One person thought, "How callused do you have to be about doing a pack with me to of to Disney, to go to Florida the Florida is in a state of emergency cause a massive hurricane is about to hit it."

Another person wondered why Disney was even open. (Per CBS News on October 9, "Walt Disney parks in Orlando are slated to start shutting down in phases beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, [October 9], with its resorts likely to remain shuttered on Thursday [October 10], according to the company.")

People pointed out that, "If the parks do temporarily close amid the storm it would only be the 12th time in Disney World's 53-year history it does so, according to the fan-published Walt Disney World Magazine."





