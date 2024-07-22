CDC Warns To Reheat Lunch Meat After Two Deaths Linked To Listeria Outbreak

If you like getting lunch meat from the deli, listen very carefully. The CDC has issued a warning regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria. Firstly, let's answer the crucial question in the room: "What the heck is listeria?" Listeria, to simplify a complex answer, is severe food poisoning. The CDC's official website has some handy bullet points in regard to the illness.

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or [life-threatening] infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience [headaches], stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

Now, with the severity of the illness covered, let's talk about the lunch meat. So, the CDC hasn't announced a formal recall yet. It's unclear which lunch meats are affected that could cause listeria. All that's known at present is that prepackaged deli meat is the direct reason for the minor outbreak.

"In interviews with sick people, 16 of 18 (89%) reported eating meats sliced at deli counters. Our investigation is ongoing to determine which deli meat may be contaminated. We do not have information to show that people are getting sick from prepackaged deli meats," the CDC website clarifies.

The CDC Issues A Mass Warning For Prepackaged Lunch Meat

It may be safer to avoid lunch meat altogether. However, there is a solution if you currently have some in your refrigerator. You'll have to thoroughly reheat your lunch meat before eating it. That's the best chance of rooting out the harmful bacteria. Additionally, if you have lunch meat in the fridge, you'll have to thoroughly clean your refrigerator. As well as any surfaces lunch meat may have come into contact with.

Be warned: if you're pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments, you're at a greater risk of more severe symptoms. Exercise the proper caution where it's applicable.