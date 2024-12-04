CDC Issues Stark Warning About Children's Splash Pads After 10,000 Infections And 150 Hospitalizations

Splash pads, the watery playground staple of summertime US America, have been linked to many waterborne infections, and honestly, it's not surprising at all.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Every year, to fight the heatwave, families flock to their local splash pads to cool off. These outdoor water playparks are the perfect way to escape the heat and enjoy the day with kids. However, due to the very nature of babies and children, it turns out they're pretty gross.

Since their introduction, 25 years ago, splash pads have been linked to over 10,000 infections. Despite the water often being treated, and the pads usually being chlorinated, there is still a high risk of catching something nasty while you splash about in the child-infested waters.

Of the thousands that have reportedly become ill, around 150 were hospitalized. Furthermore, 99 of this number became so sick they had to be taken to the emergency room. There are some nasty sicknesses floating around in the warm, feces-filled, splash pads water.

Splash Pads Infections Due to Feces and More

Babies, being the snotty, poopy, sick-making machines that they are, constantly fill any water they are surrounded by with disease. Popping one, with a dirty diaper, in any kind of water will immediately fill the area with all the nasties that come along with human feces.

This is one of the main contributing factors the the many infections that are contracted at splash pads. While testing the popular wet play areas, over 60 waterborne diseases have been found. Gross.

There are many various infections that are linked directly to splash pads. Most of them are from micro-organisms leaking from wet babies' bottoms. Some of the more common ones are C. hominis, which causes diarrhea and stomach cramps. Also Shigella, E.coli, norovirus, and salmonella. Each of these can be really nasty and are worth guarding against.

To combat the nasty infections found on splash pads, there are a few things that can be done. The main thing is to take children out of the splash pad regularly for toilet breaks and ensure babies' nappies aren't filled. Also, if a child, baby or not, has suffered from diarrhea in the past two weeks, it's best to keep them away from the splash pads.