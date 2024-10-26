Cause of Death Revealed for Wells Fargo Worker Not Found For Four Days

Denise Prudhomme, 60, a Wells Fargo employee, was found dead at her desk on Tuesday, August 20 in Tempe, Arizona. She had clocked in four days before her body was found by security. According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, Prudhomme suffered a sudden cardiac death.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Initially, Temple police said there was no foul play connected to Prudhomme's death. Now, according to the Medical Examiner, the sudden cardiac death took place "in the setting of myocardial fibrosis". This condition causes scar tissue to build up in a person's heart. It usually develops after a heart attack, although it can take place in other settings, according to Healthline.

The reveal of Prudhomme's cause of death may shed some light on what occurred in the office. However, there are many other questions raised by the public, authorities, and the union that represents Wells Fargo employees. Prudhomme worked in an unpopulated area in the office. This contributed to no one noticing her missing after four days. Moreover, KPNX reports that several employees noticed a "foul odor" during those four days. However, they dismissed it thinking it was some plumbing issue.

A Worrying Death

Reportedly, Prudhomme was "the only person on her team," according to KPNX. She worked as a Business Execution Consultant in Corporate banking. "This may be one of the reasons why her desk was located in an underpopulated area in the building and nobody checked on her for four days," said the Wells Fargo employee union. "Wells Fargo monitors our every move and keystroke using remote, electronic technologies...however, Denise went unnoticed at her desk for four days."

Prudhomme was not a member of the union, according to PEOPLE. However, the union still weighed in on her death and the conditions she was exposed to. "The contradictory nature of electronic surveillance versus an unnoticed death sheds light on the reality of what it means to be a worker at Wells Fargo," continued their statement.

Wells Fargo shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying that they were "deeply saddened" after Prudhomme's death. "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well-supported during this difficult time," their statement said. "We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce and are reviewing our own internal procedures after this event."