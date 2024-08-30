Cause Of Death Revealed For Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight

Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight tragically passed away at the age of 25 earlier this year. Now, a medical examiner has determined her cause of death.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner revealed what caused Knight's untimely death. The medical examiner said she passed away due to hydrogen sulfide. The gas is colorless and smells like rotten eggs. It can be deadily in a large enough concentration.

The department "determined the cause of death for 25-year-old Lucy-Bleu Knight as hydrogen sulfide toxicity." The report added, "The manner of death is suicide."

The cause of death comes after a final tragic Instagram post. It appears Knight scheduled the post to surface after her death. In the post, Knight confronted what she saw as personal flaws in herself. She apologized to all of her followers for not living up to what she wanted.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity - I am sorry," she wrote.

She continued, "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

Lucy Bleu-Knight Dies

Following the death of Knight, Slash shared a tribute to his deceased stepdaughter.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024," the legendary guitarist announced.

He called Knight "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." Slashalso canceled several of his shows to process the personal tragedy.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase," the musician shared over the weekend.

"We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," Slash concluded.

Knight's family and friends are likely struggling with her loss. The circumstances of her tragic passing don't ease the hurt.