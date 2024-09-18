Cause Of Death Revealed For Elderly Couple who Disappeared From Nudist Ranch

This is a tragic and gruesome developing story about the disappearance of an elderly couple and what now appears to be their double murder. The remains of a married California couple - Daniel Menard, 79, and Stephanie Menard, 73 - were found about two weeks ago in the basement of their neighbor, Michael Sparks, 62.

Now, according to People, the San Bernardino County Coroner has reportedly concluded that the Menards both died from "blunt force trauma to the head."

Sparks has been charged with their slaying and has pleaded not guilty.

What led up to the Menards' death? Let's look at what we know thus far in this troubling case.

The Couple Made Their Home At A 'Family-Friendly Nudist Resort' In California

The Menards Were Reported Missing On August 25

They lived at the Olive Dell Ranch RV Park, which is located in Redlands, California and is "a family-friendly nudist resort." The couple was last seen on the morning of August 24 and was reported missing the following day.

According to a statement from the Redlands Police Department dated August 27, titled MISSING PERSONS and posted on Facebook, "The Menards' unlocked vehicle was located down the road from their residence the same day. Stephanie Menard's purse was located inside of her residence along with her and Daniel's cell phones. The Menards' dog, a small white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing."

The situation seemed ominous. The RPD statement also noted that Daniel was dealing with dementia and diabetes.

They seem to have left their home in a hurry, judging from its contents. Stephanie's cane and her handbag were still in the home, along with their cell phones. A neighbor told a TV station, KCAL, that the Menards' computer and television were still turned on.

Michael Sparks Is Implicated In The Menards' Disappearance

Four Days After The Menards Vanished, A Relative Of Sparks Claimed He Said He Killed Two People, According to Police

According to a Redlands Police Department spokesperson via People, the department was contacted by someone claiming to be a family member of Michael Sparks. That person reportedly said that Sparks told them "he had killed two people" and intended to take his own life.

When police arrived at Sparks' home, they could not get him to emerge. They used an armored vehicle to destroy the home's walls.

Sparks was hiding beneath the home. The Menards' remains were discovered a day later.