Cause Of Death Revealed For 8-Year-Old Who Died On Flight

Sydney Weston was an 8-year-old girl who had boarded a plane with her family. In the middle of the flight, Weston suddenly fell ill. Per the New York Post, the plane, bound for Chicago, had to make an emergency stop in Illinois. However, as the plane landed in Peoria and emergency services could be rendered to Weston, a tragic revelation made itself known.

"Upon landing in Peoria, she was not breathing and had no pulse," the Peoria County Coroner's Office said in a statement. Weston was then taken to the OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center. Unfortunately, "despite aggressive resuscitative efforts," Weston passed away.

The airline would offer further comments regarding the situation. "We appreciate the efforts of our crewmembers who responded quickly to assist and the medical personnel who met the aircraft."

An autopsy was performed afterward, emphasizing Weston's illnesses. A medical examiner's report revealed Weston died from "complications of chronic primary adrenalitis coupled with several infections, including enterovirus and strep."

"Weston also had duodenitis, which is inflammation in the first part of one's small intestine, along with thyroiditis, a general term for thyroid gland inflammation," 25 News Now reports.

8-Year-Old Who Died On A Flight Has Autopsy Report Finished

"The associated diagnoses of chronic adrenalitis, duodenitis, and thyroiditis are suggestive of an underlying autoimmune disorder. An autoimmune disorder is when your immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy cells of your organs and tissues. Disrupting their normal operating function," the Peoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement.

Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, determined that there was no evidence of foul play and no signs of abuse or neglect. Weston's family would honor her in her obituary following her tragic death.

"She will forever be remembered for the happiness she brought to every single person she encountered. Our hearts are heavy. She was our baby girl and we celebrate her beautiful life."

It's unthinkable, losing a child in such a horrible way. Hopefully, Weston's family will receive the proper space and time to grieve. If new details emerge in this story, we at Wide Open Country will keep our readership informed.