Catfish Pretending To Be Carrie Underwood Scams Fan: 'She Can Sit And Talk To Hootie’s Dumb***'

Somewhere, Catfish's host, Nev, feels a shiver running down his spine and doesn't understand why. Enter Hootie: an unfortunate fellow who called into Bubba the Love Sponge's Bubba Army Weekly Wrap-Up Show believing he was dating Carrie Underwood. I know you wonderful folks have busy schedules. But please, please — watch this for yourselves. You'll laugh. And for you? I'll even make it so that the video goes to exactly when the party begins!

I'm not involved in the extended Bubba the Love Sponge universe, but it sounds like Hootie is a recurring character. You know you're getting quality when Hootie kicks us off while he's in a check-out line. Everyone's trying to talk Totally Sane Hootie off this ledge he finds himself on — to no avail. Of course he's giving Carrie Underwood money. He also blames the hosts for ruining his previous marriage, which reads like a Z-list Batman villain origin story if I've ever heard one.

Hootie met Carrie Underwood through "Digital Marketing," you see. She doesn't pay him. "She doesn't need my f—ing marketing!" Hootie cries.

Now, before we dive further into the pits of madness, how about some Necessary Context(TM)? Carrie Underwood is presently married! To retired NHL star, Mike Fisher! They even have two adorable children. How does Hootie imagine she has time for him? Between apparently messaging her on WhatsApp and sending her $50 gift cards, the situation's absurdity doesn't seem to click for Hootie. But then again, I suppose that assumes Hootie doesn't need help distinguishing between what's real and what isn't.

A Carrie Underwood Catfish Scams An Unsuspecting Fan

We can "hehe" and "haha" all day, but I want to get serious for a moment. The truth is that with everyone as online as they are (present company included), loneliness becomes a pressing concern. If you can isolate a person who believes they have few real friends or family in their lives, you can convince them of anything. That's how people get indoctrinated into cults, and it's how people get majorly scammed and taken advantage of otherwise.

Shows like Catfish, 90 Day Fiance, and a whole host of other reality TV shows depend on emotionally or mentally vulnerable people being tricked, lied to, and used until there's nothing left. I'm approaching my word count here, but please educate yourselves. Everyone thinks something like this would never happen to them until it does.