Is This the 'Greatest Cat Toy Ever Invented'? TikTok Thinks So

TikTok is going crazy for Cat Caster, a fishing pole toy that'll keep your kitty entertained and active for hours on end.

Per its Amazon description, it's "tangle free, retractable and easy to store." The interactive cat toy extends to 29 inches and retracts to 17 inches, making it easy to store. The line goes 80 feet, allowing for backyard playtime with pets and feral cats alike. Two easily-attached teaser toys are included. And it's for sale on Amazon.

Amazon reviews average a four out of five for durability, sturdiness and value for money, with one customer proclaiming that it's the source of "probably the most fun I've ever had with a cat toy."

"It is a sturdy well made little fishing pole that you probably could catch a real fish on if necessary!," wrote one reviewer. "But it is absolutely perfect for indoors (or out) but I'm in an [apartment] and it's perfect for playing [with] your cat if your not able to keep bending down! (I'm not!) So I absolutely just love this pole. The rod itself is retractable and it's so cute with the little fish bones all over it. It also has a real reel that is just like a fishing pole so you can cast and reel it in also. It has plenty of line. And our cat is just so in love [with] this present! So now he just sits on it waiting for a poor sucker to come out to the living room and dare to glance his way."

For a detailed breakdown of the product and demonstration of how much an orange tabby treasures his newest toy, check out this viral TikTok by Abram Eng — titled "Catfishing (literally)"— that's amassed over 112,000 views.