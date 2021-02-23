When you think of castles, you may think of princesses in medieval dresses straight out of a fairytale. You might think of dragons and daring sword fights or Disney romances. Chances are, however, you don't think of Texas.

Castles are classically found in Europe, but believe it or not, we do have a few here in the Lone Star State. They may not be the home of monarchical royalty, but some of these Texas castles are just as regal as anything you'll find across the pond. Some have their own moats, and it's a much easier getaway than traveling all the way to a faraway country like Bavaria.

1. Castle Avalon - New Braunfels

Castle Avalon is a gorgeous wedding and event venue located just outside the beautiful Texas Hill Country city of New Braunfels. The castle has an enormous ballroom with gorgeous stained glass windows and a regal gate that guests drive through upon entrance.

2. Old Red - Dallas

The building that once housed the iconic Dallas courthouse where Lee Harvey Oswald was slated to be tried for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is now a stately museum. The building was designated "Old Red" for its rich red brick exterior.

3. Pemberton Castle - Austin

The structure that is now known as Pemberton Castle was built in the 1890s as a water tower. In the 1920's it was converted into a castle and served as the sales office for the Pemberton Heights neighborhood.

4. Castle of Heron Bay - Fort Worth

This beautiful private home situated on the shores of Lake Worth was completed in 1938. The land it sits on is said to have been won in a card game. The rear wing is part of an old farmhouse that might be as old as 1860, though records about its origin are unclear.

5. Elizabet Ney Museum - Austin

German-born sculptor Franzisca Bernadina Wilhelmina Elisabet Ney brought a little of the old world with her when she moved to Austin and became a patron of the arts. The museum now dedicated to her works was originally her studio where she created sculptures of famous Texans like Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston.

6. Bishop's Palace - Galveston

The Bishop's Palace in Galveston started out life as Gresham's Castle. It was built in 1887 for the Gresham family and is one of the few buildings that survived the Galveston hurricane of 1900. The Catholic Church purchased it in 1923 and used it to house Bishop Christopher E. Byrne, which is where it got its current name.

7. Newman's Castle - Bellville

Mike Newman is well known in Bellville, and not just for his delicious baked goods. Newman built a castle on his land using cinder blocks and masonry stucco. Newman's Castle, as it's called, took 10 years to complete, and he now offers tours of his residence to the public.

8. Chateau Cocomar - Houston

Chateau Cocomar may have started off as a private home, but it now functions as a ritzy event venue in Houston. The stately castle hosts weddings and charity balls in its gloriously regal ballrooms.

9. White Chapel Castle - Southlake

A man's home is his castle, as they say. One homeowner took that saying literally and built this turret-filled mansion in Southlake. The house was built in 2007 and has a 12 car garage, a theatre, and a pool.

10. Falkenstein Castle - Burnet

Of all the Castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle is one of the few that is a replica of a real castle in Europe. Terry and Kim Young decided to build Falkenstein Castle after visiting Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. It is a replica of the original Falkenstein Castle in Germany, which is nearby Neuschwanstein. The Youngs use the property as a wedding venue.

This article was originally published in 2017.

