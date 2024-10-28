Cashier Shot Dead After Argument With Customer About A Pizza

Food safety can often be real cause for concern, just ask McDonalds. But, when a young man was accused of not wearing gloves while making a pizza, it became very quickly, fatal.

Jamil Owais, 26, was working behind the counter in Action Food and Liquor when Charles Leggett, 38, came in to order. After accusing Owais of not wearing gloves while making his pizza, he reached over the counter and shot him in the chest.

Owais died on the scene, having taken a bullet to the heart. He had been shot dead over the sake of a single pizza. There had been a brief dispute between the two men, resulting in the needless violence and subsequent murder.

Charles Leggett was already a convicted felon and banned from carrying or owning a weapon. He was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Now, he is being held on a $200,00 cash bond. If found guilty of killing with a single shot over pizza, he will be eligible for up to 75 years in prison.

Shot Pizza Chef Was A Family Man

Speaking to Jamil Owais family, it appears he was the father of a six-month-old baby girl. He was simply helping out in the pizza shop for the afternoon. Furthermore, he was just covering for his brother.

Speaking with his brother, Muhammed, we're told "It's a big loss, He's a good guy, he never hurt nobody. He's friendly with all the neighborhood." So, after being shot to death over the sake of a pizza, a child has lost a father, and a community a friend.

Owais came across to America in 2013, emigrating from the West Bank. He was only a boy when he moved to the new country, starting again and fathering a child. Furthermore, the neighborhood folks described him as "a kind, funny and giving person,"

These random acts of violence are always devastating to families and friend. Often, simple acts of bad behavior like this can ruin lives, and end them in Owais's case. After simply trying to help out a brother, a life was lost.

Finally, according to the report, it turns out Owais was wearing gloves when he was making the pizza that resulted in his being shot.